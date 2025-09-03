Eastern Economic Forum Launches In Russia To Boost Investment, Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The 10th Eastern Economic Forum began Wednesday in Vladivostok, Russia, with wide participation from over 70 countries. The event aims to promote regional cooperation and attract foreign investment.
Organizers said Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the forum Thursday, focusing on global economic challenges and investment prospects in the Russian Far East.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted Arctic mineral development as a key area of potential cooperation with the United States.
She also expressed hope for renewed US-Russia dialogue and restoration of seized Russian diplomatic properties.
On Ukraine, Zakharova reiterated Russia's call for a peaceful resolution, proposing new working groups for political, military, and educational dialogue.
The forum runs through September six under the theme: "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." (end)
