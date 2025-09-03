Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eastern Economic Forum Launches In Russia To Boost Investment, Cooperation

Eastern Economic Forum Launches In Russia To Boost Investment, Cooperation


2025-09-03 05:03:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The 10th Eastern Economic Forum began Wednesday in Vladivostok, Russia, with wide participation from over 70 countries. The event aims to promote regional cooperation and attract foreign investment.
Organizers said Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the forum Thursday, focusing on global economic challenges and investment prospects in the Russian Far East.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted Arctic mineral development as a key area of potential cooperation with the United States.
She also expressed hope for renewed US-Russia dialogue and restoration of seized Russian diplomatic properties.
On Ukraine, Zakharova reiterated Russia's call for a peaceful resolution, proposing new working groups for political, military, and educational dialogue.
The forum runs through September six under the theme: "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." (end)
dan


MENAFN03092025000071011013ID1110010696

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search