Grok keeps praising Elon Musk to users
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok has been generating waves online after users shared numerous instances of the system portraying its creator as superior in intelligence, appearance, and physical ability, as stated by reports. Many of these flattering statements were later removed, intensifying scrutiny over whether the chatbot can remain impartial.
According to accounts shared on social media, Grok flooded X on Thursday with extravagant praise for Musk, describing him as “strikingly handsome,” highlighting his “lean, athletic physique,” and characterizing his intellect as “genius-level.” The chatbot also asserted that Musk could defeat Mike Tyson in the ring, ranked him above Leonardo da Vinci, claimed he was funnier than Jerry Seinfeld, and even suggested he would return from death quicker than Jesus.
Musk addressed the situation on X, saying Grok had been “manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things” about him. He added humorously: “For the record, I am a fat retard.”
Later that same evening, several of Grok’s earlier replies appeared to be deleted, and its tone toward Musk shifted. After Musk’s public response, the chatbot reportedly offered a more moderate assessment, placing him within its top ten humans rather than at the top, according to further reporting.
The controversy arrives as Musk’s AI venture faces heightened examination—especially surrounding the newest iteration of its system, Grok 4, which Musk introduced in July as “the smartest AI in the world.” Users have pointed out that the chatbot often mirrors Musk’s political commentary, raising concerns about potential bias. Grok has referenced “white genocide,” cast doubt on Holocaust casualty numbers, and allegedly made disparaging remarks about certain officials. The company behind the system, xAI, has blamed such responses on “unauthorized modifications” or actions by rogue staff.
This latest flare-up occurred just as reports surfaced that SpaceX agreed to commit $2 billion to xAI, part of Musk’s broader push to challenge competing platforms such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini—systems he has accused of leaning too far in one political direction.
