Warsaw Lawmakers Push for Relocation of Russian Embassy
(MENAFN) The Sejm, which serves as the lower chamber of the Polish legislature, has endorsed a resolution urging that the Russian embassy in Warsaw be shifted farther away from the premises of the Defense Ministry, citing mounting security worries.
Approved on Friday by 439 deputies, with a single abstention, the measure highlights the “urgent need to secure the area around the Ministry of National Defense.”
Though the document lacks legal force, it holds considerable symbolic significance.
The site hosting the Russian diplomatic outpost in Warsaw currently sits directly adjacent to the Polish Defense Ministry’s main offices and lies close to Belweder Palace—one of the official homes of the Polish president—as well as the prime minister’s workplace.
Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski declared during remarks to parliament that Poland would shutter the final Russian consulate still operating in the nation, located in the port city of Gdansk.
In reaction to Warsaw’s move, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would enact a reciprocal action, scaling back “Poland’s diplomatic-consular presence in Russia.”
Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov informed journalists that “relations with Poland have completely deteriorated.”
He added that Warsaw’s apparent plan to “reduce to zero any possibility of consular or diplomatic relations” with Moscow reflects the current condition of ties between the two countries.
