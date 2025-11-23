403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two from US Get Accused of Plot to Seize Haitian Island
(MENAFN) Two men from the United States have been formally charged for allegedly devising an armed scheme to seize control of a Caribbean island, eliminate its male inhabitants, and enslave the women and children, according to an announcement from US prosecutors.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas stated that Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, both residents of the Dallas region, “have conspired to recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force” to Ile de la Gonave, a Haitian island with roughly 100,000 people.
Their alleged plan, which was said to have been discussed between August 2024 and July 2025, sought to execute a coup d’etat “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies.”
Prosecutors asserted on Thursday that “Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” adding that the two men face charges of “conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.”
According to investigators, the pair intended to purchase a sailboat and weapons, and also attempted to enlist homeless individuals in the Washington, DC area to form an armed faction.
The suspects allegedly engaged in “numerous overt acts,” such as learning the local language, drafting operational strategies, and reviewing training opportunities to “acquire skills relevant to the invasion plan.”
Officials noted that Thomas joined the US Air Force to obtain military instruction.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas stated that Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, both residents of the Dallas region, “have conspired to recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force” to Ile de la Gonave, a Haitian island with roughly 100,000 people.
Their alleged plan, which was said to have been discussed between August 2024 and July 2025, sought to execute a coup d’etat “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies.”
Prosecutors asserted on Thursday that “Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” adding that the two men face charges of “conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.”
According to investigators, the pair intended to purchase a sailboat and weapons, and also attempted to enlist homeless individuals in the Washington, DC area to form an armed faction.
The suspects allegedly engaged in “numerous overt acts,” such as learning the local language, drafting operational strategies, and reviewing training opportunities to “acquire skills relevant to the invasion plan.”
Officials noted that Thomas joined the US Air Force to obtain military instruction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment