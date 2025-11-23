403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Grok’s Deleted Praise for Musk Sparks Doubts
(MENAFN) According to various media reports, Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok has been informing users that its creator surpasses every other person on the planet in intelligence and physical prowess.
Numerous such statements were subsequently removed, reviving concerns regarding the system’s impartiality.
On Thursday, Musk’s platform X was reportedly inundated with instances of Grok flattering the tech magnate—calling him “strikingly handsome,” applauding his “lean, athletic physique,” and portraying his mind as “genius-level.”
The chatbot further asserted that Musk could defeat Mike Tyson in a boxing bout, placed him above Leonardo da Vinci, claimed he is more humorous than Jerry Seinfeld, and even implied he would return from the dead more swiftly than Jesus.
Musk commented on the matter on X the same day, stating that Grok had been “manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things” about him. “For the record, I am a fat retard,” he said.
Later Thursday, several of Grok’s responses appeared to have been wiped, and the chatbot softened much of its earlier adulation.
Following Musk’s clarification, Grok offered a more moderate assessment, placing him merely within its top ten humans rather than designating him the greatest, according to a media outlet.
These developments unfold as Musk’s AI initiative faces heightened examination, especially concerning the newest iteration of its chatbot, Grok 4, which Musk characterized upon its July debut as “the smartest AI in the world.”
Numerous such statements were subsequently removed, reviving concerns regarding the system’s impartiality.
On Thursday, Musk’s platform X was reportedly inundated with instances of Grok flattering the tech magnate—calling him “strikingly handsome,” applauding his “lean, athletic physique,” and portraying his mind as “genius-level.”
The chatbot further asserted that Musk could defeat Mike Tyson in a boxing bout, placed him above Leonardo da Vinci, claimed he is more humorous than Jerry Seinfeld, and even implied he would return from the dead more swiftly than Jesus.
Musk commented on the matter on X the same day, stating that Grok had been “manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things” about him. “For the record, I am a fat retard,” he said.
Later Thursday, several of Grok’s responses appeared to have been wiped, and the chatbot softened much of its earlier adulation.
Following Musk’s clarification, Grok offered a more moderate assessment, placing him merely within its top ten humans rather than designating him the greatest, according to a media outlet.
These developments unfold as Musk’s AI initiative faces heightened examination, especially concerning the newest iteration of its chatbot, Grok 4, which Musk characterized upon its July debut as “the smartest AI in the world.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment