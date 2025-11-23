403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greene Weighs 2028 Presidential Bid
(MENAFN) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-line Republican from Georgia, has confidentially informed close associates that she is mulling a 2028 presidential campaign, a news agency reported on Saturday, referencing two individuals who have had direct conversations with her.
Earlier in the week, she announced that she intends to step down from Congress in January, just days after US President Donald Trump labeled her a “traitor” for diverging from his position and helping pressure the Justice Department into releasing files tied to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The magazine noted that Greene declined to answer repeated phone calls and text messages from the news agency, and a representative for the congresswoman likewise offered no response to inquiries.
Greene, once known as one of Trump’s most unyielding supporters, has lately emerged as an unexpected critic of the president.
Beyond pushing for the disclosure of the Epstein documents, she has disputed Trump’s claims that prices are decreasing and has rebuked his approach to US-Israel relations.
After Trump accused her of drifting toward the “far left,” Greene asserted that she hopes to “end the fighting in politics.”
She added that “The most hurtful thing Trump said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” cautioning that such rhetoric can “radicalize people” and endanger her safety.
Earlier in the week, she announced that she intends to step down from Congress in January, just days after US President Donald Trump labeled her a “traitor” for diverging from his position and helping pressure the Justice Department into releasing files tied to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The magazine noted that Greene declined to answer repeated phone calls and text messages from the news agency, and a representative for the congresswoman likewise offered no response to inquiries.
Greene, once known as one of Trump’s most unyielding supporters, has lately emerged as an unexpected critic of the president.
Beyond pushing for the disclosure of the Epstein documents, she has disputed Trump’s claims that prices are decreasing and has rebuked his approach to US-Israel relations.
After Trump accused her of drifting toward the “far left,” Greene asserted that she hopes to “end the fighting in politics.”
She added that “The most hurtful thing Trump said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” cautioning that such rhetoric can “radicalize people” and endanger her safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment