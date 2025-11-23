403
Israeli Forces Detain Eleven Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Israeli military detained 11 Palestinians, including a minor, on Sunday during a series of operations across the occupied West Bank, according to local media reports.
Nine individuals, one of them a child, were taken into custody when army units conducted raids in the southern city of Bethlehem and in the towns of Dura, Al-Karmel, south of Hebron, and Beit Ummar to the north of the city, a news agency reported.
The media outlet added that multiple residences were searched as part of these operations.
In a separate raid, Israeli forces apprehended two Palestinian brothers in the town of Burin, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
The Israeli military has intensified its operations in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
Since then, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed, with nearly 11,000 others sustaining injuries in attacks carried out by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied areas.
Additionally, over 20,000 Palestinians have been arrested.
In a significant ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
