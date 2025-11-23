U.S. Prepares New Phase Of Operations In Venezuela, Including Possible Move To Overthrow Maduro

The United States is preparing for a new phase of operations in Venezuela, according to four U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. The exact details of the operation, including its timing and scale, remain unclear, but the possibility of overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro is reportedly being considered. It's still uncertain if President Trump has made a final decision on these plans.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks as U.S. military forces have been stationed in the Caribbean, with reports of potential military or covert actions against Venezuela. U.S. officials cite Maduro's alleged role in drug trafficking as a major concern, claiming it has led to American casualties. Some officials suggest that covert operations could be the first step in a broader strategy.

Maduro, in power since 2013, has repeatedly claimed that the Trump administration seeks to remove him, warning that both the Venezuelan people and military will resist any such efforts. Despite his defiant stance, U.S. officials continue to pursue actions to weaken his government, accusing him of being complicit in illegal activities that harm U.S. interests.

The U.S. has also been building up military forces in the region, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 jets now deployed in the Caribbean. The U.S. has also authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, signaling a significant escalation in its strategy.

Additionally, the U.S. plans to designate the“Los Soles” cartel as a foreign terrorist organization for its role in drug trafficking. Maduro has denied these allegations, calling them politically motivated. On November 20, the Federal Aviation Administration warned airlines about potential risks in Venezuelan airspace, resulting in flight cancellations.

A military intervention could escalate tensions, while international opinions remain divided on how to address Venezuela's political crisis. Whether U.S. efforts will lead to Maduro's downfall or provoke further resistance remains uncertain.

