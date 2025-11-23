Türkiye Secures COP31 Hosting Rights After Azerbaijan-Brokered Negotiations

MENAFN - AzerNews) COP30, held in Belém, Brazil, concluded with Azerbaijan playing an active diplomatic role following its presidency of COP29. Azernews reports that a high-level Azerbaijani delegation, led by Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, attended the Leaders' Summit, where she delivered the country's statement and met with several international counterparts.

During the opening of the conference, Azerbaijan formally handed over the COP presidency to Brazil. Mukhtar Babayev, who chaired COP29, highlighted last year's achievements in Baku and took part in numerous events throughout the summit.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry delegation was deeply involved in climate negotiations, including two major decisions entrusted directly to Baku. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, alongside his Brazilian counterpart, mediated complex talks between Türkiye and Australia over the right to host COP31. After nearly two weeks of intensive discussions, Türkiye was selected as the next host.

Azerbaijan was also appointed - jointly with Norway - to lead negotiations on the Paris Agreement's Global Stocktake, a key component of global climate accountability. Both countries submitted final recommendations to Brazil, aiding progress on the adopted documents.

Beyond negotiations, Azerbaijan organised events on peace and migration, water, health, urban climate policy, and transparency, while also co-hosting sessions on renewable energy, hydrogen, and agriculture.

Azerbaijan and Brazil additionally unveiled the“Roadmap from Baku to Belém,” outlining steps to increase global climate finance to USD 1.3 trillion, consistent with the Baku Financial Goal agreed at COP29.