Environment Minister Highlights National EV Battery Management Framework

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman underlined the importance of integrating electric vehicle (EV) battery management into Jordan's green growth initiatives, noting that partnerships with the private sector have helped advance comprehensive solutions to reduce the carbon footprint.He said the Ministry is developing a national database to track EV batteries, their storage sites, and procedures for handling them at the end of their operational life. He added that the Kingdom has updated its regulations governing the management of electric and hybrid vehicle batteries and licensed facilities for their safe collection, transport, and storage. Export mechanisms have also been adopted in accordance with the Basel Convention, alongside procedures for handling damaged lithium batteries.Suleiman stressed that the regulatory framework is undergoing a comprehensive review to align with developments in the transportation sector, environmental protection, and public safety.His remarks came as he patronized the "Energy Breakfast" event on Sunday, titled "Tracking Electric Vehicle Batteries: A Key to Climate Action and Savings in Jordan." The event was organized by the Edama Association for Energy, Water, and Environment and the C-Hub Recycling Center for Used Batteries at the German Jordanian University, in cooperation with the Green Action in Enterprises Project implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Amman.The gathering brought together officials, experts, and specialists from the public and private sectors to discuss the latest innovations and sustainable approaches to managing end-of-life EV batteries.Edama Board Chairperson Dureid Mahasneh highlighted the importance of national readiness and multi-sector collaboration in managing EV batteries. He said the establishment of the C-Hub recycling center marks a strategic step toward strengthening sustainability and generating local economic value, emphasizing the role of data and tracking systems in advancing a fully integrated circular economy.Director of the C-Hub Center, Fadwa Dababneh, outlined the center's objectives and future outlook, noting the global shift toward mandatory EV battery tracking. She said the European Union is moving toward adopting a "battery passport" by 2027, functioning as a digital identification profile for batteries. She also presented the "Sanad" application as a potential model for building such a system in Jordan and reviewed implementation plans, required policies, and the importance of cooperation.Dababneh then opened a dialogue session titled "The Path Forward: Who Should Lead, Own, and Fund the EV Battery Passport in Jordan," with participation from sector specialists.Rima Hindawi from the Ministry of Environment discussed unsafe battery disposal practices and the Ministry's regulatory role under the 2023 instructions, noting coordination with the GIZ, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, Customs, and the Ministry of Energy on updating and reviewing regulations.She said the Ministry follows a recycling-based approach under the 2020 Waste Management Framework Law, which marked a significant advancement in national waste management. She also highlighted work on regulations related to the United Nations' Extended Producer Responsibility and cooperation with "Amman Vision" to manage packaging waste, with plans to include EV battery waste.Abdullah Khuraisheh from the Amman Vision for Treatment and Recycling stressed the importance of awareness and practical application to encourage community engagement, noting that incentive-based programs can motivate proper disposal. He added that Extended Producer Responsibility defines stakeholder obligations and that adopting "refund for value" models encourages citizens to replace batteries in exchange for monetary or non-monetary benefits. He also highlighted the need for companies to adopt battery passport requirements to ensure transparency and performance tracking.Wafaa Momani, representing the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization, underscored the importance of enforcing legislation and regulations to control the sector and prevent unlicensed activities. She said the lack of comprehensive data makes regulatory oversight more challenging, noting that reliable databases support investor confidence in the recycling sector.Participants concluded by emphasizing the need for sustained collaboration to advance Jordan's circular economy agenda, strengthen data-driven solutions, and expand cross-sector partnerships to turn environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainable economic growth.