PM Inspects Health, Education, Community Facilities In Zarqa

Zarqa, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday followed up on progress at a number of health and education facilities he had previously visited, while also inspecting new vocational, sports, and community sites across the districts of Rusayfa, Hashimiyya, and Qasaba in Zarqa Governorate, as part of his ongoing field inspection tours.As part of his follow-up visits, Hassan inspected the Zarqa Governmental Hospital, where, in the presence of the Minister of Health, he reviewed progress on expanding the intensive care unit and increasing its bed capacity, a directive he had previously issued during a visit roughly two months earlier.He also listened to feedback from patients and medical staff, directing the establishment of a cardiac surgery department, allocating a rest area for visitors, and expediting scheduled maintenance works to improve the hospital's services.In Rusayfa District, the Premier visited Jabal Al-Amir Faisal Elementary School, where he had previously instructed a full maintenance plan as part of a cluster of public schools in the area during his October 2023 visit.Accompanied by the Minister of Education, he reviewed the current condition of the school, which serves over 1,500 students in 27 classrooms operating on a two-shift system. The school underwent comprehensive maintenance last year, including the construction of a five-a-side football field, installation of a solar energy system, and additional improvements.He also directed the implementation of further enhancements, including new facilities for students and kindergarten, additional playgrounds and outdoor areas, and a garden, while instructing that these facilities be made available to the local community during official holidays.In Hashimiyya District, Hassan visited the Hashimiyya Vocational Training Institute, where, accompanied by the Minister of Labor, he reviewed the institute's training programs and listened to trainees discuss how the programs have impacted their skills and employment prospects.He stressed the need to modernize training programs to match technological advancements and evolving labor-market needs, and to maintain coordination between institute graduates and private-sector companies to improve employment opportunities.The institute graduates more than 250 trainees annually, with an employment rate exceeding 80 percent, according to institute officials. It includes 15 training workshops in fields such as air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanics, electricity, energy, and other high-demand specialties.In the Jana'a area of Qasaba Zarqa, the Prime Minister visited the municipal sports stadium, which features a FIFA-approved international-standard field, two five-a-side football fields, and running tracks, serving more than 500,000 residents.He directed comprehensive maintenance of all three fields and a study for refurbishing the stands to better support sports and youth activities.He also inspected, in the presence of the Minister of Local Administration, Al-Jundi Park in Jana'a, directing its rehabilitation, facility upgrades, and reopening for public use on a continuous basis, as it currently operates partially during daytime hours.