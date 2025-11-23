Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norris And Piastri Disqualified From Las Vegas GP

Norris And Piastri Disqualified From Las Vegas GP


2025-11-23 06:02:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Las Vegas: Championship leader Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified on Sunday from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for technical infringements.

The skid blocks on both cars were found after the race to be less than the minimum depth.

Norris had finished second in the race behind Red Bull's title-chasing Max Verstappen with Piastri in fourth.

The disqualification means that Norris is now 24 points ahead of both Piastri and Verstappen going into the penultimate race of the season in Qatar next weekend, which includes a sprint.

With a maximum of 58 points available in the final two grands prix, Norris can win the title in Qatar if he earns two more points than both Verstappen and Piastri over the course of the weekend.

MENAFN23112025000063011010ID1110384767



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search