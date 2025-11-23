Jordan, Khalifa Award Officials Explore Cooperation To Boost Date Palm Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 -- Senior officials from the water sector and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation held discussions in Amman to explore enhanced cooperation in water and irrigation services for the country's growing date palm and dates industry.The meeting brought together Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham AlHesa and Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award Abdul Wahab Zayed, with the participation of Chairman of the Jordanian Dates Association Anwar Haddad.The talks focused on supporting the sector's expansion, improving irrigation efficiency, and strengthening partnerships that contribute to higher production quality and increased export opportunities.In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Water said AlHesa emphasized the strategic and economic importance of the date palm sector, noting its rapid development in recent years. He praised the Khalifa Award's role in empowering farmers and enhancing production standards, while underscoring Jordan's continued efforts to upgrade infrastructure and open new markets for local dates.AlHesa added that reinforcing cooperation with all supporting institutions is essential to achieving greater economic value for farmers and maximizing the return on each cubic meter of agricultural water.Zayed reaffirmed the Award's ongoing commitment to the Jordanian dates sector, highlighting efforts to expand communication channels between producers and international importers, and to provide platforms for commercial and knowledge exchange.Haddad reviewed the notable improvements in the quality of Jordanian dates and the rising global demand for them. He stressed that strong partnerships are key to securing necessary production inputs, enhancing competitiveness, and addressing sector challenges. Effective collaboration, he said, will help advance good agricultural practices and ensure efficient use of resources to strengthen Jordan's presence in international markets.Participants concluded by affirming their commitment to continued cooperation aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of Jordanian dates regionally and globally. They emphasized the importance of supporting initiatives that advance the agricultural sector and benefit producers throughout the entire value chain.