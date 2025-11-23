Run Jordan Expands Running Activities Ahead Of Red Sea Half Marathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Association for Marathons (Run Jordan) has concluded a series of sporting events designed to broaden participation in running and strengthen the sport's presence across the country, as part of preparations for the upcoming Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon.The association recently organized two successful races. The first was a cross-country event held on the University of Jordan campus in cooperation with the university's Sports Activity Department and the Sons of the Great Arab Revolt Club. The race drew strong participation from students and athletes, offering an energetic and competitive atmosphere that encouraged young people to adopt active, healthy lifestyles while promoting university sports.Run Jordan also completed the organization of the first Southern Shouneh District Clubs Cross-Country Race, which brought together several local clubs, including Al-Rawdah, Sweimeh, and Jordan Valley. The event was held in coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Jordan Athletics Federation, under the patronage of the Minister of Youth and President of the Federation. The race featured multiple age categories, helping uncover new athletic talent and contributing to the development of national teams. It also helped increase community interest in athletics within the Jordan Valley region.The association emphasized that these events reflect its ongoing efforts to foster a running culture in Jordan and provide fair, competitive platforms for athletes of all ages and backgrounds to improve their skills and achieve notable results.Meanwhile, preparations are underway for this year's Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled for December 5. The internationally classified race is among Run Jordan's flagship annual events and is expected to attract broad participation from both local and international runners.Run Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Jordan's presence on the regional and global running map by organizing high-quality races that meet the highest technical and administrative standards.