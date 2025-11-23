Number Of Injured Climbs To 15 After Night Attack In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, the acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“After the night attack, 15 locals have already sought medical help,” he wrote.

As noted, three victims remain in hospitals: the women aged 52 and 64, and a 48-year-old man. One of the patients was diagnosed with smoke inhalation, while the other two suffered head injuries and lacerations. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The rest of the victims, including an 11-year-old girl, will recover at home.

“A total of five residential buildings were damaged in Dnipro as a result of the night attack. About 200 windows were broken, and the roof of one building was damaged,” Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, utility services are already working to eliminate the consequences. Specialists will inspect the most damaged nine-story building to determine the final extent of the damage.

The mayor added that residents can apply for state“e-Restoration” assistance at the Central District administration. Their headquarters has also been set up on site.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 7:30 a.m., 14 people were known to have been injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian atta k.

