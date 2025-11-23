Heat, Trees, And The Price Of Power

Representational Photo

By Mohammad Abdulla Kachro

Winter writes the real story of Kashmir. It covers the mountains in white and knocks on every door asking how prepared we are.

Families count coal, cylinders, and courage. A small flame becomes the heart of a home.

Smart and prepaid meters now arrive in cardboard boxes. They promise progress, and control.

People listen, then look at the sky above their roofs. A meter can turn off power, but cold never waits.

Parents think of their children, cheeks red from frost, hands tucked into phiran sleeves. They picture heaters silent in the middle of the night. Firewood always listens, even when pockets are empty.

One fallen tree branch can keep a room alive till morning.