Huawei Brings Peace Of Mind This Festive Season With The 2025 Service Giving Season In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As the UAE prepares to welcome the festive season and a new year filled with hope and togetherness, Huawei is once again extending its heartfelt appreciation to its customers. The 2025 HUAWEI Service Giving Season, running until January 15, 2026, celebrates care, gratitude, and connection, giving users a reason to start the year with peace of mind and worry-free devices. This year's campaign reflects Huawei's belief that true innovation goes beyond technology. It's about caring for the people who use it every day. Through the Service Giving Season, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to providing reliable support, trusted repairs, and meaningful gestures that show customers they are truly valued. Exclusive Benefits for UAE Customers:
Free Labour Services: Enjoy labour-cost-free repairs at any Huawei authorised service centre across the UAE, ensuring expert care with no extra burden.
Free Screen Protector: Every visitor to a Huawei service centre will receive a complimentary screen protector, adding an extra layer of protection to their trusted device.
Special Appreciation Gifts: Whether visiting for a repair, making a purchase, or joining an in-store activity, customers will be greeted with exclusive surprise gifts as a token of thanks.
Battery Replacement Offers: Extend the life of your favourite Huawei device with discounted official battery replacements, carried out by certified technicians.
