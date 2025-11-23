Preity Zinta Shares Update On Shreyas Iyer's Recovery As ODI Series Nears (PHOTOS)

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who was injured during the third ODI against Australia, has returned to India and was recently spotted at an event with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and teammate Shashank Singh. Preity Zinta later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the evening had been an unplanned but enjoyable one. She wished Shashank Singh a happy birthday and added that she was glad to see Iyer recovering well and stepping out after a difficult phase. She also mentioned her appreciation for Rohini and noted that she was pleased to have run into Dino during the event.

Sometimes the most Unplanned and Impromptu evenings are the best. Happy Birthday Shashank once again. So happy to see you and so happy to see Shreyas recovering well and coming out ( for once ) Thank you Rohini for always being awesome ❤️ Loved bumping into Dino as always... twitter/hhc1XLdYie

- Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 22, 2025

Shreyas Iyer's Fitness

Iyer's fitness, however, continues to be a concern. His availability for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30, appears doubtful. After the two Test matches starting November 14, India is scheduled to play ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. According to The Indian Express, Iyer still needs more time to recover from the injury he sustained and is not yet ready for a return to international cricket.

The selection committee has been briefed about his condition. Medical reports indicate that he requires over a month to regain full fitness. A board source said Iyer would need more time to be match ready and that the selectors do not want to rush him back into action. The source explained that at one point Iyer's oxygen levels had dropped to 50, and he struggled to stand for nearly ten minutes as everything around him went dark. It took a while before he returned to normal.

The Mumbai batter was discharged from the hospital last week after suffering a spleen laceration and internal bleeding during the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The injury occurred when he dived to take a catch to dismiss Alex Carey and landed awkwardly, leading to internal damage that required immediate medical attention.