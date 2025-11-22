Is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 2 Getting Postponed Due To Ranbir Kapoor's Dates? Here S What We Know

One of the most awaited projects in the Indian film industry, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana trilogy, began on its second journey for the limelight. Speculations were growing over the past few days as the second half of Ramayana may stand postponed; reason commonly cited being Ranbir Kapoor's booked dates. With several high-profile film commitments, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, fans are wondering if this shifting date schedule is causing reverberation for this epic saga.

Ranbir Kapoor's Busy Line-Up

Reports say that Ranbir Kapoor has been juggled with several big projects, and gives fewer days to Ramayana 2 in the coming months due to his prioritisation of Love and War. No official statement has been made regarding the delay from either the actor or the production house; nevertheless, industry insiders state that Ranbir's conflicting timelines may need shifting of a portion of the timeline for the team. It is thus safe to think that the second film might rather slow down in shoots as compared to the intended timeline.

A source close to the industry revealed,“Ranbir had planned to complete the two parts of Ramayana, then finish Bhansali's Love & War. But the film is showing no sign of getting done. Therefore, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2. This means that Part 2 may not be able to reach theatres as per plan at the end of 2026,"

Is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 2 Getting Postponed

As the buzz about the potential delays heightens, sources close to the production insist that the team is anything but idle. Work on Ramayana 2 is still progressing on various levels, mainly those not involving Ranbir at this point. VFX-heavy sequences are still being worked upon, along with preparations and scenes involving supporting characters. Sources say that the layoff period is being used by the makers to fortify the film technically so that shooting can eventually begin without a hitch when all the leads are truly available again.

Have They Changed The Release Timeline?

The release of the first film in the franchise proceeded before that of the second and is currently deep in post-production. While Ramayana 2 was initially expected to drop soon after, there is now a slight possibility that things could change. Such postponement issues are the least uncommon with large-scale films due to actors' schedules, politics with designing extensive sets, and CGI work that runs too long-Ramayana is no different.