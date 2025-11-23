403
China calls on G20 to head in boosting voice of developing countries
(MENAFN) China has called on G20 nations to lead efforts in promoting multilateralism, amplifying the influence of developing countries, and creating a fairer, more open global economic and trade framework, according to reports.
Addressing the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Premier Li Qiang urged member countries to work together “to properly handle disputes and frictions through consultation on the basis of equality when facing differences and contradictions.” He stressed the importance of finding common ground while respecting differences, pursuing shared interests, and adequately addressing legitimate concerns.
“Currently, the world economy is facing enormous challenges again, as unilateralism and protectionism rise, and various trade restrictions and confrontations increase,” Li said. “Divergent interests among parties and shortcomings in global cooperation mechanisms have become prominent obstacles to international solidarity,” he added.
Li also called on G20 members to maintain unity, defend free trade, and promote an open global economy amid a slow recovery. In response to evolving governance challenges, he urged the forum to uphold multilateralism actively, modernize institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and World Trade Organization, and strengthen the voice of developing nations to foster a more equitable international economic and trade order.
Additionally, Li expressed China’s support for initiatives aimed at reducing the debt burden of developing countries.
