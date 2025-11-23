World Leaders Back US Peace Plan For Ukraine, But With Conditions

A number of world leaders participating in the 2025 G20 Johannesburg Summit welcomed the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace.

Leaders Outline Conditions and Concerns

''We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack,'' said the leaders in a joint statement on Ukraine issued by the European Council today.

They reiterated that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively.

Pledge of Continued Support

''We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days,'' they affirmed. (ANI/WAM)

