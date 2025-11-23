Ayodhya Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive For Ram Temple Flag Ceremony

Cleanliness Drive Ahead of Temple Ceremony

A cleanliness drive was launched in Ayodhya ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which is scheduled for November 25. Mahabaleshwar Vishnu Das took a significant step by starting a cleanliness drive at the main gate of the Shri Ram Temple alongside the residents of Ayodhya.

According to Das Ji Maharaj, through this initiative, they aim to convey the message that cleaning one's surroundings also purifies the inner self. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ayodhya as a Ram Sevak, efforts are being made to ensure the city remains clean. "There is a ceremony of flag-hoisting and India's PM Narendra Modi is visiting Ayodhya as Ram sevak, and PM Modi himself is running a cleanliness programme...we have given a huge message..if you clean your external surroundings, your inner self will also become clean...PM Modi is visiting Ayodhya as Sevak...hence, there should be no dirt or garbage in the city..." Maharaj told ANI.

Senior BJP leader Lallu Singh also echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that they are running a cleanliness program to make Ayodhya beautiful and clean. Hence, everyone in Ayodhya is contributing to this cleanliness drive. "We are running a cleanliness programme, so that Ayodhya becomes beautiful and clean....hence everyone in Ayodhya is contributing to this drive," Singh told ANI.

City-Wide Beautification Efforts

Meanwhile, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, welcome gates are being decorated with flowers. In preparation for the event, Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi announced that a cleanliness drive is underway in all 60 wards, led by public representatives and MLAs.

The Ayodhya Mayor said that they are working to clean and beautify the city's crossroads with flowers and lights in preparation for the special event. "A special cleanliness drive is going on in all the 60 wards under the leadership of public representatives and MLAs... We are cleaning and decorating all the crossroads of the city with flowers and lights as it is a special event since the Shri Ram temple is nearing its completion and the PM is coming for this event..." Tripathi told ANI.

Economic Boost Expected from Landmark Event

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period. The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors. (ANI)

