Mortal Remains Of IAF Pilot Cremated With Full Honours In Himachal

Shimla, Nov 23 (IANS) The mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, was on Sunday brought to his native place in Himachal Pradesh and cremated with full military honours.

Wing Commander Syal, 34, hailed from Patiyalkar village near Yol in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil in Kangra district. Wing Commander Syal, known for an exceptional service record, was posted at the Hyderabad airbase.

He is survived by his wife Afsaan, also an IAF officer, and their five-year-old daughter.

His father, Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman who later served as a principal in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, and his mother Bina Devi were in Hyderabad to meet their son when the tragedy struck on November 21 after the HAL-designed Tejas Light Combat Aircraft he was flying during a low-altitude aerial display at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport lost control, plunged, and caught fire.

"Honouring Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Dubai Air Show on 21 Nov 2025. His courage, skill, and dedication to the nation will forever inspire us. Gone too soon, but never forgotten," Southern Air Command IAF Media Co-ordination Centre wrote on X.

A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, Wing Commander Syal served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty, said the IAF.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy.

"The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude," it added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss, saying that "a brave son of India taken far too soon".

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Yadwinder Goma and local MLA Raghubir Singh Bali, both represented the state government, were present among other political leaders.