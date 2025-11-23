Army's Western Command Chief Reviews Validation Of Ashni Drone Platoon

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Western Command, reviewed the validation and operational preparedness of the newly raised #ASHNI platoon during Exercise #RamPrahaar, an official said on Sunday.

The Western Command of the Indian Army said on X,“An invisible #ThirdEye, #ASHNI enables real-time tactical level reconnaissance, surveillance and lethal mini-UAS precision strike capability of each Infantry Battalion of formations of #KhargaCorps.”

“Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, #ArmyCommander #WesternCommand, reviewed validation & operational preparedness of newly raised #ASHNI platoon during Exercise #RamPrahaar,” said the Command.

In an earlier message, the Command said,“Preparation for the new ASHNI Platoon in Exercise #RamPrahaar - Precision vision and lethal strike capability for the future battlefield! The review by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar showed that the Indian Army is Strong, Capable, and Future-Ready on every front.”

In another message, the Western Command greeted the NCC on its anniversary.

“Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM #ArmyCommander #WesternCommand and all ranks, extend warm greetings to all Cadets, Staff & Veterans of the National Cadet Corps on the 77th #NCC Day. Celebrating the spirit of discipline, leadership and nation-building,” said a post on X.

Earlier in August, the Western Command played a key role in responding to the severe floods in Jammu and Punjab by conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Forty-seven columns, as well as Army Aviation and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, have been activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief.

Aviation assets and IAF platforms were extensively deployed with 24 aircraft, including three Advanced Light Helicopters, 10 reconnaissance and observation helicopters, six Mi-17s and a Chinook, pressed into service to ensure evacuation and supply of essential relief material, the Command said in the statement.

Western Command chief, Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, also visited forward areas affected by the floods in Jammu and Punjab to review the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

He also complimented the dedication and the good work done by all stakeholders, including police and civil administration officials, appreciating the synergy displayed in mitigating the crisis.