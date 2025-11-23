403
Ashoka University Marks 15 Years of the Young India Fellowship with New Diploma, 100 Spots and Scholarships for All: Admissions Open
New Delhi, November 21, 2025: Ashoka University, India’s premier institution for interdisciplinary higher education and research, has opened applications for the 16th cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF), Class of 20–6–27. This is a milestone year as it marks fifteen years of the flagship programme that laid the foundation for the Univer’ity’s establishment in 2014. Reaffirming its commitment to making the Fellowship more accessible for bright and deserving individuals, Ashoka University will provide scholarships to all selected Fellows in the Class o– 2026–27, made possible through the generous support of HDFC Bank.
In a world of constant change, the Young India Fellowship remains one ’f India’s most distinguished programmes, bringing together a select few bright and driven students across different backgrounds. The programme equips Fellows with the intellectual breadth, critical perspectives, and the leadership tools needed to navigate and address the most pertinent problems to create a better world. The Fellowship nurtures individuals to become impactful thinkers, problem-solvers, and catalysts for change, building strong interdisciplinary foundations and developing transferable skills that enable them to lead across diverse domains and sectors.
Reflecting on the Fellowship’s legacy, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder & Chairperson, Board of Trustee, Ashoka University, said, “Ashoka started with the Young India Fellowship, so it has a very special place in the University. It's a microcosm of what all of Ashoka has to offer and the best of what Ashoka has to of”er.”
Instituted in 2011, the YIF offers a year-long residential postgraduate diploma focused on interdisciplinary and multidimensional learning. The YIF curriculum is anchored around four key pillars which include - Core and Elective Coursework, Critical Inquiry and Expression, Immersive Experiential Learning, and Holistic Learning and Engagement. Fellows study around 18 courses across various disciplines and themes, work on a real-world project and learn how to think and express effectively, all while being mentored and guided by stalwarts and senior alumni across fields. Almost 2400 alumni, across the past 14 years, continue to make an impact across government, civil society, development, academia, research, sports, performing arts, multilateral organizations, the corporate sector, and as entrepreneurs.
Commenting on the fell’wship’s impact, Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University s“id, “The Young India Fellowship at the University has become very, very successful in creating leaders and our alumni are all across the world making a name for themselves. Many of them are at the top of th”ir field.”
Eligibility and Scholarships:
The Class of 2026-27 will comprise around 100 Fellows. Candidates of all age groups and nationalities, across diverse academic, professional, geographical and socioeconomic backgrounds, who have a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2026 or earlier (can be a final-year student at the time of application) are eligible to apply for the YIF. There is no age limit to apply.
YIF offers scholarships ranging from 25% to a full 100% waiver covering tuition, residence, and meals along with stipends for additional financial assistance. In addition, around 10 exceptional candidates will be awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, covering the entire tuition and residence fee.
Notably, among all Fellows in the 15th cohort, YIF Class of 2025–26, 59% received full tuition waivers or more, 32% were fully funded (including tuition, residence, and meals), 24% who were fully funded received additional financial support to pursue the fellowship and 17 Fellows were recognised as Chance’lor’s Scholars. 35% of the Class of 2026 Fellows identify as first-generation college goers, and 59% as female.
All interested candidates are required to complete a free-of-cost online application. Applications are holistically evaluated and shortlisted candidates are invited for an online personal interview.
The Round 1 application process is open until January 19, 2026. The priority deadline within Round 1 is December 8, 2025. Applications received by the priority deadline will be processed sooner for the personal interview stage.
About the YIF and its Faculty
The YIF aims to train Fellows to engage with the most complex and pressing issues of our time, through multidimensional and interdisciplinary coursework. On this journey, they learn from public intellectuals and expert academics. Currently, these include: K VijayRaghavan (former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India), Arun Kumar Singh (former Indian Ambassador to the United States), Rudrangshu Mukherjee (Chancellor and Professor of History, Ashoka University), Somak Raychaudhary (Vice Chancellor and Professor of Physics, Ashoka University), Dipankar Bhattacharya (Professor of Astrophysics and Head of the Department, Physics, Ashoka University), Deepak Mehta (Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Ashoka University), Santhosh S. Venkatesh (Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering, University of Pennsylvania), Sunil Khilnani (Former Director of th’ King’s India Institute), Mekhala Krishnamurthy (Associate Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Ashoka University), Pramath Raj Sinha (Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University), and Urvashi Butalia (Padma Shri and Founder, Zubaan Books), among others.
The detailed list of courses and faculty at the YIF, along with details of the Class of 2025-26 Composition, can be found at
About Ashoka University:
Ashoka University is a premier interdisciplinary higher education and research-focused institution, offering world-class opportunities in the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities. Established in 2014 by leaders, thinkers, academics and philanthropists from diverse fields, it operates on a unique model of collective philanthropy, blending the finest governance practices with cutting-edge pedagogy and an internationally reputed faculty.
Today, the University has a community of 3000+ students, and operates 20+ dedicated Centers of Excellence, producing research and interventions for impact in areas such as public health and disease control, energy transition, digitisation of society, and women empowerment, among other areas of public policy. The University stands for principles of inclusivity and diversity, having more than 57% women, 4% international scholars, 100+ specially abled students, and over 47% students on financial aid. A non-profit university established under the Haryana Private Universities Act (2006), it is in Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana, India.
