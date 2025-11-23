403
Countries Call for Revisions to US Peace Plan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Nine European Union nations, alongside Britain, Canada, and Japan, expressed concerns on Saturday regarding proposed restrictions on Ukraine's military in a US-proposed peace initiative, stating that the draft will necessitate "additional work."
During a joint statement on Ukraine delivered on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the leaders commended US efforts to foster peace in Ukraine.
They noted that the initial draft of the 28-point plan "includes important elements" that will be crucial for achieving a just and enduring peace.
Nevertheless, the leaders of Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Canada, and Japan, along with the presidents of the European Council and European Commission, emphasized that the draft "will require additional work."
"We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack," the statement declared.
The leaders additionally reaffirmed that any implementation of elements connected to the European Union and NATO "would need the consent” of their member states.
The peace plan draft in question seems to call for Ukraine to cede more territory to Russia, reduce the size of its military, and formally abandon its aspirations to join NATO.
President Donald Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a deadline of Thursday, Nov. 27, to provide a response.
