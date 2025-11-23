403
Macron Emphasizes France’s Commitment to Peace
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Saturday that France aims to maintain peace in the Gaza Strip and expects all involved parties to "fully comply with commitments."
Speaking to journalists during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, Macron highlighted that international disputes must be resolved with complete adherence to the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity of nations.
He also pointed out what he described as instances of "double standards" in the global handling of conflicts, stressing that France follows a single, uniform principle. This principle safeguards territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and human dignity in all regions, including Sudan, Palestine, Israel, and Ukraine.
Macron emphasized that the situation in Gaza remains extremely difficult. France seeks to maintain peace, ensure that all parties fulfill their obligations, and work toward a new governance and security arrangement that could eventually involve an international presence.
Additionally, Macron mentioned that France and Saudi Arabia act as guarantors of the New York Declaration’s timeline.
He noted that Paris is in direct talks with Israel regarding a phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon and is collaborating, with US support, on a mechanism to help the Beirut government reassert authority in the region.
