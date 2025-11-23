Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Floods Devastate Central Vietnam

2025-11-23 04:31:49
(MENAFN) At least 90 individuals lost their lives, and 12 others remain unaccounted for after intense floods swept through central Vietnam this week, the disaster management department reported.

The flooding impacted central Vietnam and the Central Highlands, causing widespread destruction and economic losses exceeding $341 million, a media outlet reported on Sunday, citing the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention.

Dak Lak province suffered the most, recording 63 fatalities. Khanh Hoa province, home to the coastal city of Nha Trang, reported 14 deaths, while Lam Dong confirmed five, Gia Lai three, Hue and Da Nang two each, and Quang Tri one.

The floods damaged 1,154 homes and disrupted transportation throughout the region.

Several key highways and rural roads became impassable due to rising waters and landslides.

Power outages affected approximately 1.2 million households at the disaster's peak.

By Sunday, 257,000 homes remained without electricity, resulting in significant mobile and internet disruptions.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for intensified measures to tackle severe flooding and other natural disasters in the central provinces, according to a news agency.

The government has allocated emergency support amounting to 700 billion Vietnamese Dong ($26.6 million) to aid recovery in the hardest-hit areas.

