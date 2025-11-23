403
US Confirms Role in Drafting Ukraine Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Saturday that a recently leaked Ukraine peace proposal was created by the United States.
The remarks followed claims from several legislators who said Rubio had privately referred to the document as a Russian “wish list.”
During the Halifax International Security Forum, senators reported that Rubio contacted them while en route to Geneva to meet with Ukrainian officials.
“He made it very clear to us that we are the recipients of a proposal that was delivered to one of our representatives,” said Sen. Mike Rounds at a press briefing.
“It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan. It is a proposal that was received, and as an intermediary, we have made arrangements to share it --- and we did not release it. It was leaked.”
Soon after, Rubio used the US social media company X to dispute the lawmakers’ portrayal.
“The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine,” Rubio posted.
Tommy Pigott, deputy spokesperson for the State Department, described the lawmakers’ account as “blatantly false,” emphasizing that the Trump administration has “consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians.”
