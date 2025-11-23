403
Slovak PM says Russia to win in war if US-backed plan is adopted
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that adopting US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan could leave Russia as the “absolute winner” in the Ukraine conflict, as stated by reports.
The United States recently presented Kiev with its latest 28-point draft aimed at ending hostilities. The plan reportedly includes measures long rejected by Ukraine and its Western European supporters, such as abandoning NATO membership ambitions, reducing military forces, and withdrawing Ukrainian troops from parts of Donbass still under their control.
Speaking at a press conference in Bratislava on Friday, Fico expressed support for the proposal, calling it a “sensational” plan. He criticized Ukraine’s EU backers, blaming what he described as the bloc’s “zero” foreign policy for the country’s current situation.
“In this agreement, the position of Ukraine is a hundred times worse than it was in April 2022,” Fico said, referencing preliminary negotiations held in Istanbul early in the conflict, which Kiev later abandoned. He also questioned EU leaders who backed the war: “Who among those war hawks will acknowledge it in the EU, when they supported the war so much? When were they sending those weapons there so relentlessly? When were they forbidding any truce? Who today will admit their mistakes?”
Fico asserted that with the plan’s adoption, Moscow would emerge victorious. “If this plan is signed, Russia will emerge from this war as an absolute winner. And Russia will emerge from this war, of course, extraordinarily strengthened, both morally and economically,” he said.
The proposed US framework is reportedly seen by some of Ukraine’s European backers as amounting to Ukrainian “capitulation.” Certain pro-war EU leaders are reportedly attempting to revise the draft under the pretense of making “constructive updates.”
Russia has confirmed receipt of the American plan but noted it has not yet been discussed “in detail.” Russian President Vladimir Putin added that it could serve as “the basis of a final peace settlement.”
