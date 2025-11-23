403
China Vows to Prevent “Japanese Militarism” Resurgence
(MENAFN) China has declared that it will not permit “Japanese militarism to stage a comeback,” emphasizing that Beijing intends to cooperate with all stakeholders to maintain the global consensus on the one-China principle, according to a state-run news agency.
“China will never allow right-wing elements in Japan to reverse the course of history, nor tolerate outside forces interfering in China's Taiwan region or permit Japanese militarism to stage a comeback,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated during his inaugural strategic dialogue with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on Saturday in Dushanbe.
He further noted that Beijing “will work with all parties to uphold the international consensus on the one-China principle and jointly safeguard the hard-won outcomes of the victory of World War II.”
The comments followed remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who warned that any Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Tokyo under its national security laws, potentially allowing it to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.”
China strongly denounced Takaichi’s statements, which came shortly after her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum earlier this month.
In response to Takaichi’s Taiwan-related comments, hundreds of thousands of Chinese travelers reportedly canceled trips to Japan, while Tokyo indicated that Beijing had implemented a ban on seafood imports.
Additionally, Beijing postponed a trilateral gathering of culture ministers with Japan and South Korea, a move that elicited criticism from Tokyo.
