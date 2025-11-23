QSL: Mancini Off To A Winning Start With Al Sadd As Al Rayyan Climb To Second

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Roberto Mancini made a winning debut as Al Sadd defeated Al Sailiya 3-1 in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday, with Giovani stealing the spotlight - scoring twice, assisting once and later being sent off in a dramatic performance.

Al Rayyan also claimed full points after edging Umm Salal 2-1, climbing to second place on the table with 19 points, six points behind leaders Al Gharafa.

At Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Giovani opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a sharp left-footed strike from just inside the box. The Brazilian then turned provider, setting up Akram Afif to double the lead three minutes into the second half.

Al Sailiya hit back almost immediately through a stunning effort from Adam Ounas, but Giovani restored Al Sadd's two-goal advantage in the 55th minute with a precise finish into the far corner from the right side of the area.

Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini reacts during the match.

The forward's night took another turn in the 64th minute when he was shown a red card for elbowing Matias Nani, with VAR confirming violent conduct.

Al Sadd defender Ahmed Suhail praised the team's resilience, stressing the value of the win.

“We achieved a very important victory against a good team in Al Sailiya,” he said.

“The new coach is trying to adjust the technical aspects, and although we wasted many chances, we are working to restore the full picture of Al Sadd. We must keep pushing in the league and win every match to defend our title.”

He added:“Al Sailiya were strong competitors, and even after Giovani's expulsion the players gave everything. We hope to continue progressing after the break.”

The victory lifted the defending champions to fourth place on 17 points.

Appointed earlier this month to arrest the team's slump, former Manchester City and Italy coach Mancini now shifts focus to reviving Al Sadd's AFC Champions League Elite campaign.

The Wolves sit 10th in the 12-team West Group with only two points ahead of Tuesday's clash with Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile at Al Khor Stadium, Al Rayyan took the lead in the 15th minute when Abdulrahman Faiz Al Rashidi accidentally turned a Roger Guedes cross into his own net.

Captain Oussama Tannane levelled for Umm Salal in the 32nd minute with a superb curling free kick into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada helpless.

But Ahmed Alaaeldin struck decisively 10 minutes into the second half, firing home from the centre of the box to seal Al Rayyan's sixth win of the season.

Al Rayyan's grip on second place will be tested today as Al Shamal (18 points) face Al Shahania, while Qatar SC (17 points) meet Al Arabi.