Polish President Stresses Kyiv’s Consent in Ukraine Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Saturday cautioned that any peace initiative regarding Ukraine must be sanctioned by Kyiv and should not permit Russia to fulfill its strategic ambitions.
The proposed frameworks to end Russia’s conflict with Ukraine must acknowledge that Russia is a nation that "does not honor agreements," Nawrocki stated on the US social media platform X.
"Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv," he emphasized, underlining the necessity of Ukrainian approval.
Nawrocki insisted that Ukrainians, backed by the United States and EU member states, should hold the decisive role in any peace negotiations.
"Any arrangements concerning peace and security of Europe can only be made with the participation of all interested parties," Nawrocki added, highlighting the need for inclusive discussions.
The Polish leader further stressed that the cost of peace "cannot in any way" involve allowing Russia to achieve its strategic objectives.
His comments emerged amid ongoing debates over a 28-point peace proposal developed by the United States to end the Ukraine war.
The draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, restrict the size of its armed forces, and formally abandon its NATO membership aspirations.
President Donald Trump has reportedly given his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a deadline of Thursday, Nov. 27, to respond, according to news reports.
