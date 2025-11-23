403
EU, Allies Raise Concerns Over US-Backed Ukraine Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Nine European Union nations, alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, expressed apprehension on Saturday regarding proposed restrictions on Ukraine’s military outlined in a US peace initiative, asserting that the draft will necessitate "additional work."
In a collective declaration on Ukraine delivered during a G20 summit, the leaders praised US efforts to mediate peace, noting that the preliminary 28-point proposal "includes important elements" that are vital for achieving a fair and enduring resolution.
Nonetheless, the heads of Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Canada, and Japan, together with the presidents of the European Council and European Commission, emphasized that the draft "will require additional work."
The statement stressed: "We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
The leaders further reiterated that any implementation of provisions concerning the European Union and NATO "would need the consent” of their respective member states.
The peace draft under discussion appears to demand that Ukraine cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its armed forces, and formally abandon its NATO membership aspirations.
President Donald Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a deadline of Thursday, Nov. 27, to respond.
Zelenskyy described the situation as a difficult dilemma, framing it as a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
