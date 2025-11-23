403
Europe, Canada, Japan voice worry over proposed US peace plan
(MENAFN) Leaders from nine European countries, along with Britain, Canada, and Japan, expressed concern on Saturday regarding proposed restrictions on Ukraine’s military outlined in a US-drafted peace plan, emphasizing that the plan will need “additional work.”
In a joint statement issued during the G20 summit, the officials welcomed US efforts to foster peace in Ukraine, noting that the 28-point draft plan "includes important elements" crucial for achieving a just and lasting resolution.
However, the leaders—including representatives from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Canada, and Japan, as well as the presidents of the European Council and European Commission—cautioned that the draft requires further refinement.
“We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack,” the statement said. They also noted that any aspects of the plan involving the European Union or NATO would require approval from member states.
The US proposal reportedly asks Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce its military size, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. President Donald Trump has set a deadline of Thursday, Nov. 27, for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to respond. Zelenskyy has described the decision as a difficult choice between “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Russia launched its “special military operation” in February 2022, citing goals of “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. Moscow also seeks official status for the Russian language in Ukraine, in addition to the military and NATO restrictions.
