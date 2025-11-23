403
UK PM urges urgent modernization of international rules-based system
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday emphasized the urgent need to reform the international rules-based system, arguing that the existing framework must be modernized to meet today’s global challenges.
Addressing the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Starmer described the current era as one of “mounting competition” and ongoing crises, citing the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, whose ripple effects continue to impact global markets.
“With all that in mind and echoing what others have said, the role of the G20 is critical at this moment,” he remarked. Starmer highlighted the importance of addressing global economic imbalances, such as excessive surpluses and deficits, while promoting open and balanced trade.
He stressed the need to make economies more resilient “in an era of instability” and called for collaborative efforts to support emerging economies, particularly in Africa. “We need to reform the international rules-based system so that it is fit for the modern world,” Starmer said.
The two-day G20 summit, which opened on Saturday in Johannesburg, brings together leaders from 19 countries and two regional bodies—the EU and the African Union—under the theme “solidarity, equality, sustainability.” The United States, a founding G20 member, is boycotting this year’s meeting.
