China, US to have "candid and constructive" meeting
(MENAFN) Chinese and US military officials conducted a “candid and constructive” meeting in Hawaii as part of the 2025 China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA), according to reports on Saturday.
The discussions, which included the second round of working group talks and the annual MMCA meeting, took place from Tuesday to Thursday. Officials reportedly reviewed the current maritime and air security situation, examined typical encounters at sea and in the air, and assessed the yearly implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding on rules of behavior for safe air and maritime interactions.
“The two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis,” the statement said. China also reiterated its strong opposition to any actions carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation or overflight that threaten its sovereignty and security.
Earlier this year, the first working group meeting under the 2025 MMCA was held in Shanghai.
