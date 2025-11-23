403
Milei Calls for Strong US Ally as Argentina Seeks Economic Role
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei stated on Saturday that Latin America has deviated from its path due to 21st-century socialism and emphasized that the United States requires a dependable partner in the region to restore direction.
Speaking at a gathering hosted by a business association in Buenos Aires, Milei voiced criticism of Latin American left-wing leaders without mentioning any names.
Suggesting that he could serve as the strategic partner the US seeks, Milei remarked: “A geopolitical anchor is critically important. Today, Argentina has the opportunity to become one of the main actors in the fundamental change taking place in the rules of the global game.
The US, meanwhile, needs a solid ally in Latin America to help reorganize a continent that has strayed off course due to decades of the effects of 21st-century socialism.”
Milei also highlighted the necessity of substantial reforms in fiscal, monetary, and taxation systems to fortify the national economy.
He asserted that implementing these changes would significantly boost Argentina’s national income.
“If we do things right, if we manage to implement all the reforms, this growth rate would mean that GDP doubles every seven years. Argentina offers a unique investment opportunity as it moves toward becoming the world’s freest country and prepares to become a global example," he added.
Last week, the United States and Argentina signed a framework agreement designed to facilitate a bilateral pact covering trade and investment, signaling closer economic cooperation.
