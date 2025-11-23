403
UK PM almost tumbles face first into floor at G20 summit
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had an awkward moment upon arriving in South Africa for the G20 summit, nearly falling face-first as he approached a group of business leaders.
The summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, is being held in Johannesburg on November 22-23. South Africa assumed the rotating presidency of the forum in December 2024, becoming the first African country to lead the G20.
Footage shows Starmer stumbling over his own feet while reaching for a handshake, with no visible obstacle in his path. He threw out his hands and narrowly regained his balance before falling.
This is not the first such incident for the UK leader. Earlier this month, Starmer also had a near-tumble upon arriving in Brazil for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), as he stumbled on the metal staircase while disembarking from his aircraft, though he managed to recover safely.
