Study reveals combining diet, exercise may reduce fat around organs
(MENAFN) A combination of regular exercise and a balanced diet may help reduce harmful fat around internal organs, lowering the risk of metabolic diseases, according to new research from Cambridge University.
While general weight loss is beneficial, researchers stress that the location of fat in the body matters. Subcutaneous fat lies just under the skin, whereas visceral fat, which surrounds abdominal organs, is linked to higher risks of conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
The study, published in JAMA Network Open, tracked 7,256 adults from the Fenland Study over seven years. Participants, who had an average age of 49 at the start and 56 at follow-up, wore sensors to monitor their heart rates and physical activity.
"When people talk about changes in body weight, they often refer to a single number on the scale. But not all weight loss or gain is the same," said Shayan Aryannezhad, lead author of the study. He added, "We found that combining a better diet with more physical activity is an effective way to improve not just weight, but how much and where fat is stored in the body. It's particularly effective at reducing the buildup of harmful fat around organs."
Senior author Nita Forouhi, a professor of population health and nutrition at Cambridge, emphasized that improving diet and increasing physical activity in middle age can help manage weight, prevent disease, and support healthy aging. She noted that even small, consistent lifestyle changes are valuable, and urged policymakers to create environments that make healthier food and activity choices more accessible to all.
