Ashes 2025: Will Pat Cummins Return For The Gabba Test? Australia Skipper Provides Fitness Update

Australia skipper Pat Cummins provided an update on his availability for the second Ashes Test against England at The Gabba in Brisbane, which will begin on Thursday, December 4. Cummins was ruled out of the Perth opener, which Australia won by 8 wickets, due to a lower-back stress injury sustained during the Test tour of the West Indies in June-July this year.

Though Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Ashes series opener, the 32-year-old watched the game on the sidelines at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where he was spotted chatting with teammates in the stands while keeping close eyes on the proceedings. Cummins made an early arrival in Perth and later completed a full-pace bowling session in the nets ahead of the first Test.

In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith stepped in as stand-in skipper for the Ashes series opener in Perth and successfully led the hosts to a commanding eight-wicket victory and took a 1-0 series lead.

Cummins Provides Fitness Update

Following Australia's victory in Perth, Pat Cummins gave an update about his back. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Cummins stated that his back is steadily improving and outlined his current bowling program, which includes one heavy day followed by a couple of lighter sessions to avoid overexertion.

The 31-year-old further added that his rehabilitation is 'on track' and has 'half a chance' of featuring in the Gabba Test.

“It's feeling good, I have had a couple of good sessions over here in Perth this week,” Cummins said.

“We're having a big day, bowling nine or ten overs, then having a couple of quieter days, and then going again. So all on track, pulling up really well, recovering well. I am half a chance for the next game. I'll have a bowl every few days, hopefully it goes all well and we'll map out what the Gabba looks like,” he added.

With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the first Ashes 2025 Test, Mitchell Starc shouldered the responsibility of leading Australia's pace attack and delivered brilliantly, producing a match-winning spell in Perth that set the tone for the hosts' dominant start to the series.

'You're Not Coming Off a Lot of Cricket'

Though Pat Cummins is expected to make a comeback in the second Ashes Test, Australia acknowledged the fact that he is not coming off a lot of competitive cricket under his belt and must carefully manage his workload before confirming his return.

“There's a few things at play, obviously you're not coming off a lot of cricket, so you want to get a bit of a feel, maybe have a look at the wicket, see how you think the game's going to pan out,” Cummins told Fox Cricket.

“I'm normally playing quite often, so you're normally sore and got a couple of creaks, but I'm fresh, so I'm feeling good”, he added.

Pat Cummins' return for the Gabba Test could be a major boost for Australia's pace battery, strengthening an attack already lacking senior fast bowlers, except for Mitchell Starc. Cummins has a great record in the Ashes, scalping 91 wickets, including 7 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an economy rate of 3.16 and an average of 24.10 in 19 matches.