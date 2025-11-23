403
Canada Reevaluates Findings on Indirect Military Exports to Israel
(MENAFN) Global Affairs Canada announced Friday that it is examining a newly released report that uncovers Canada’s ongoing transfer of military components to Israel through U.S.-based arms facilities, even after Ottawa imposed a pause on export permits that might be employed in the Gaza Strip.
According to spokesperson Samantha Lafleur, “Global Affairs is aware of the report and is reviewing it,” she told Anadolu in a statement.
Lafleur reiterated that “Canada has not approved any new permits for items to Israel that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza since January 8, 2024.”
Her remarks emphasized the government’s stance that no fresh authorizations have been issued for materials potentially linked to the hostilities.
The document titled “Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel,” released Tuesday, asserted that the evidence it compiled “details hundreds of shipments from Canadian military manufacturers to the U.S. weapons factories that manufacture Israel's key warplanes, bombs, and artillery shells.” The report highlights what it describes as indirect pathways through which Canadian-made parts ultimately contribute to Israel’s arsenal.
Furthermore, the report stated that “The report also exposes, for the first time, Canada's role as a vital transit corridor for hundreds of shipments of European-made TNT en route to U.S. bomb-makers, and damning evidence of Canadian F-35 components being shipped on to Israel mere days after arriving at U.S. facilities.”
This assessment suggests that Canada functions as an essential conduit for explosive materials and aircraft components before they are forwarded to Israel.
While underscoring that no new export permissions have been granted, Lafleur added, “In 2024, Canada suspended approximately 30 export permits for items destined to Israel that could have conceivably later been incorporated into items that could be used in that conflict.”
Her statement indicates that earlier authorizations were halted out of concern for their potential use in the Gaza conflict.
Lafleur concluded by stressing that “All permits suspended in 2024 remain suspended and cannot be used to export to Israel,” reaffirming Canada’s continued restrictions on any military-related transfers.
