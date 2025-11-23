403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian defense chief states US peace plan is harsh towards Ukraine
(MENAFN) Italy’s defense chief said Saturday that the 28-point peace proposal put forward by the US places heavy pressure on Ukraine and includes demands that “can never be accepted,” according to his remarks shared on social media.
Posting on X, Guido Crosetto emphasized that the most significant aspect of the plan is the fact that both Kyiv and Moscow are at least discussing it as a possible route toward ending the conflict. Still, he noted that several provisions are “harsh toward Ukraine” and contain elements that “can never be accepted.”
He described the proposal as a possible launching point for negotiations, saying, “But I consider it the starting point of a negotiation that we all hope for and for which we must all commit without respite.”
Crosetto said he was “not interested in a judgment” on the specifics of the proposal, but rather in how it could be used to revive dialogue and silence “the hundreds of bombs, missiles, and drones.” He stressed the urgency of action, pointing out that more than 1,000 Russians and Ukrainians had died in a single day, according to his account.
Reports indicate the draft plan would require Ukraine to give up further territory, cap the size of its military, and formally withdraw its pursuit of NATO membership. The document has reportedly been sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been asked by President Donald Trump to respond by Thursday.
Zelenskyy acknowledged that he is confronting a difficult decision, calling it a choice between the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
On Saturday, leaders from a group of European nations — along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials — voiced alarm over provisions that would restrict Ukraine’s armed forces, warning that such measures “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”
Russia launched what it refers to as a “special military operation” in February 2022, saying its goals include the “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. In addition to limiting Ukraine’s military and blocking its NATO accession, Moscow has also long pushed for the Russian language to receive official status within Ukraine.
Posting on X, Guido Crosetto emphasized that the most significant aspect of the plan is the fact that both Kyiv and Moscow are at least discussing it as a possible route toward ending the conflict. Still, he noted that several provisions are “harsh toward Ukraine” and contain elements that “can never be accepted.”
He described the proposal as a possible launching point for negotiations, saying, “But I consider it the starting point of a negotiation that we all hope for and for which we must all commit without respite.”
Crosetto said he was “not interested in a judgment” on the specifics of the proposal, but rather in how it could be used to revive dialogue and silence “the hundreds of bombs, missiles, and drones.” He stressed the urgency of action, pointing out that more than 1,000 Russians and Ukrainians had died in a single day, according to his account.
Reports indicate the draft plan would require Ukraine to give up further territory, cap the size of its military, and formally withdraw its pursuit of NATO membership. The document has reportedly been sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been asked by President Donald Trump to respond by Thursday.
Zelenskyy acknowledged that he is confronting a difficult decision, calling it a choice between the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
On Saturday, leaders from a group of European nations — along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials — voiced alarm over provisions that would restrict Ukraine’s armed forces, warning that such measures “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”
Russia launched what it refers to as a “special military operation” in February 2022, saying its goals include the “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. In addition to limiting Ukraine’s military and blocking its NATO accession, Moscow has also long pushed for the Russian language to receive official status within Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment