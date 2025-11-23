403
Zelensky orders officials to review defense deal with foreign allies
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has directed officials to carry out a full review of the country’s defense agreements with foreign allies, according to remarks he made during a government session on Saturday.
He said he expects Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov to deliver a detailed assessment of existing agreements, along with clear timelines for when each commitment is due to be fulfilled.
The review will encompass major defense arrangements, including one-on-one partnerships as well as cooperative initiatives focused on building weapons manufacturing facilities in partner nations.
“We need precise timing for implementation. Together with the NSDC secretary and the foreign minister, we will intensify our work with partners in our existing formats,” Zelenskyy said.
He noted that coordination with allied nations remains strong, particularly through structured mechanisms such as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format.
A ministerial-level gathering is set to take place Saturday to determine additional actions, he added.
The decision to launch the audit follows recent findings by anti-corruption bodies that exposed a $100 million kickback operation within Ukraine’s energy sector.
