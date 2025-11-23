403
The White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae Offers Millions of Deals, Deep Discounts, Faster Delivery, Plus Exclusive Prime Member Savings
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE, November 20, 2025: Amazon.ae's biggest shopping event of the year is back! The White Friday Sale returns from November 20th to 30th at , with Prime members enjoying extra savings with Prime. The White Friday Sale will feature millions of saving opportunities with deals across all product categories, from popular local and international brands, offers on Amazon Bazaar, as well as deals across Amazon Now everyday essentials with delivery in minutes.
According to recent research from HarrisX on behalf of Amazon, shoppers in the UAE are more eager than ever to browse and buy this shopping season. Almost half (49%) of respondents plan to spend more than they did last year, with the majority (77%) saying they find excitement in grabbing products at bargain prices during major sales events.
Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, said: “This White Friday Sale offers unprecedented value and convenience for our UAE customers. From delivery in minutes with Amazon Now, to 2-hour, Same-Day, and One-Day delivery, ’e’re making it faster and easier than ever to shop for millions of deals. Combined with our new Amazon Credit Card offering up to 6% back, instant bank discounts from leading bank partners, and exclusive Prime member savings, shoppers have more ways to save while enjoying the speed and reliability they trust. Whatever's on your shopping list this White Friday, from everyday essentials to big-ticket items’ we’re bringing the best of Amazon right to your doo”step.”
The White Frid–y Sale – Faster Deliveries, with Exclusive Prime Savings
Based on research by HarrisX, 74% of UAE shoppers agree that fast and reliable delivery helps them feel more relaxed during major shopping events. Throughout the White Friday Sale, customers can have their everyday essentials delivered within minutes through Amazon Now, across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, an– Sharjah – with Prime members enjoying free delivery on Amazon Now orders above AED 1.
For everything else, 2-hour, Same-Day, and One-Day delivery options ensure that customers have the flexibility to choose when they want their orders delivered. Prime members can enjoy free delivery on 2-hour delivery orders above AED100, free Same-Day and One-Day delivery, as well as free shipping on deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the AmazonGlobal Store. Join Prime on for only AED 16/month, or AED 140/year, to make the most of the White Friday Sale, and explore the full range of shopping, free shipping, and entertainment benefits.
Maximizing White Friday Sale Savings with the Amazon Credit Card
Customers using the Amazon Emirates Islamic Mastercard Credit Card can get more value as they shop during this White Friday Sale, earning up to 6% back on their Amazonpurchases, in addition to exclusive rewards and benefits. Customers who apply for the Amazon Credit Card during the White Friday Sale can earn an additional 250 AED reward on top of the 750 AED welcome bonus, T&Cs apply. Learn more and apply at
White Friday Sale Deals
Here is a glimpse of some of this year’s best White Friday Sale deals on Amazon.ae:
Everyday essentials, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and grocerie– – with Amazon Now delivery in minutes
• Save up to 50% on household supplies from brands including Ariel, Comfort, Persil, Fine, and Omo
• Save up to 50% on baby care products from brands including Pampers, BabyJoy, Huggies, Philips, Avent, Nuby, Nuk, Tommee Tippee, and Mustela
• Save up to 50% on hydration essentials and supplements from brands including Optimum Nutrition, Humantra, Thorne, Sunshine Nutrition, and Neocell
• Save up to 40% on water, soft drinks and coffee and tea from brands including Nescafe, Perrier, Evian, Volvic, Red Bull, FIJI, Tang, Lipton, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola
• Save up to 40% on fresh fruits and vegetables including Driscoll’s blueberries and Strawberries, Del Monte Banana, Fresh leafies, and organic fruits and vegetables
• Save up to 25% on meat and seafood from brands including Alyoum, Sadia, Fresh to Home
• Save up to 20% on dairy and bakery from brands including Al Rawabi, Marmum, Lusine, Yaumi, Nada
Kitchen and Home
• Save up to 50% on vacuum and carpet cleaners from brands including Dyson, Eufy, Shark, DREAME, Ecovacs, roborock, COMFEE, BLACK+DECKER, BISSELL, PHILIPS, Midea, andäKärcher
• Save up to 40% on coffee machines from brands including De'Longhi, Sage, WACACO, Nespresso, Breville, Bialetti, and Neséafé
• Save up to 40% on microwaves and air fryers from brands including Philips, NINJA, Toshiba, and BLACK+DECKER
• Save up to 40% on kitchen appliances from brands including BLACK+DECKER, Braun, Kenwood, KitchenAid, Philips, Smeg, Moulinex, Russell Hobbs, Ninja, and NutriBullet
• Save up to 20% on major appliances such as ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines from brands including Samsung, BOSCH, SIEMENS, Panasonic, and Hisense
Sports – Make the Most of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Shop fitness essentials with White Friday at amazon.ae/30x30 and join Amazon at the Dubai Fitness Challenge Kite Beach Village until November 30th to conquer 15-second challenges for exciting rewards.
• Save up to 60% on fitness equipment, gear and accessories such as dumbbells, rackets, golf accessories, and snorkeling sets from brands including Skyland, Sperax, Speediance, and Powermax, Everlast, PROIRON, CRESSI, Nox, Callaway, and Adidas
• Save up to 50% on sportswear from brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Arena, PUMA, Columbia, and Speedo
• Save up to 35% on fitness trackers and smart watches from brands including WHOOP, Apple, and Samsung
• Save up to 30% on water bottles and tumblers from brands including Stanley, CamelBak, and Hydro Flask
Amazon Bazaar – shop on Amazon.ae/bazaar/store or by tapping the Bazaar icon on the Amazon mobile app
• Save 50% off everything using code BWF50, T&Cs apply
• New Amazon Bazaar customers get an additional 10% off their first order with code NTB10, T&Cs apply
Beauty and Personal Care
. Save up to 70% on fragrances from brands including Dior, Gucci, Mont Blanc, Tom Ford, Chanel, GUESS, Davidoff, Calvin Klein, Joop!, Hugo Boss, Swiss Arabian, Rasasi, and Lattafa
. Save up to 70% on skincare from brands including CeraVe, Cetaphil, Eucerin, Nivea, Bioderma, Dr. Althea, Beauty of Joseon, ANUA, Clinique, Medicube, Minimalist, Obagi, The Ordinary, Peter Thomas Roth, and COSRX
. Save up to 60% on hair products from brands includingÉKÉRASTASE, LéOréal, OLAPLEX, GK Hair, Kitsch, Redken, Cantu, Aussie, Avalon Organics, Aveda, Davines, Schwarzkopf, John Frieda, Shea Moisture, Bed Head, Milk_Shake, Bulldog, Pantene, Garnier, Dove, Head & Shoulders, and Herbal essences
. Save up to 50% on makeup from brands including Charlotte Tilbury, KIKO, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, FENTY, bareMinerals, MAC, Rare Beauty, Tarte, Benefit, Wet n Wild, Maybellin’, L’Oreal, NYX, e.l.f., Bourjois, and Rimmel
. Save up to 40% on personal grooming appliances, hair dryers, and electric toothbrushes from brands including Dyson, Philips, Shark, TYMO, BaByliss, Oral-B, Braun, and Revlon
. Save up to 40% on personal care essentials from brands including Colgate, Marvis, Crest, Dove, Aesop, Baylis & Harding, Old Spice, Aveeno, eos, Always, Carefree, Arm & Hammer, Oral-B, Bath & Body Works, Dr. Teal's, Gillette, Listerine, and Sensodyne
Fashion and accessories
• Save up to 50% on apparel and eyewear from brands including Lacoste, BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, GUESS, Puma, Calvin Klein, Ray Ban, Carrera, and Oakley
• Save up to 40% on shoes from brands including Cole Haan, Clarks, New Balance, Crocs, Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike, Puma, and Toms
• Save up to 40% on watches, jewelry, and accessories from brands including Burberry, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, JW PEI, Pandora, Swarovski, Boss, COACH, Casio, SEIKO, CITIZEN, and Fossil
Electronics and Gaming
• Save up to 70% on headphones and speakers from brands including Marshall, SHOKZ, JBL, Panasonic, Sonos, UGreen, Philips, soundcore, and Jabra
• Save up to 60% on gaming consoles, monitors, and accessories from brands including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, ASUS, Meta Quest, and Logitech
• Save up to 55% on mobile phones from brands including Samsung, Apple, XIAOMI, HONOR, OnePlus, Realme, Nothing, and Huawei
• Save up to 50% on laptops and tablets from brands including Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Microsoft, XIAOMI, and Lenovo
• Save up to 48% on cameras and security cameras from brands including eufy, Canon, KODAK, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, EZVIZ, and DJI Neo
• Save up to 38% on TVs from brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Nikai, JVC, TCL, and Hisense
Amazon Devices
• Save up to 60% Ring
• Save up to 48% on Echo
• Save up to 29% on Kindle
Toys
• Save up to 40% off outdoor toys including Segway, Nerf, Razor & Little Tikes
• Save up to 30% on toys and games from brands including Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, LEGO, Barbie, POP MART, Monopoly, Hot Wheels, and Mumoo Bear
Additional Ways to Save This White Friday
• Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazonusing ADCB, EIB, HSBC, and ADIB Cards can enjoy additional discounts of up to 15% for eligible White Friday orders, T&Cs apply.
• AmazoneGift Cards: Purchase an AmazoneGift Card for 500 AED and get up to 50 AED promotional credit to shop your favorite products this White Friday, T&Cs apply.
• Buy-Now, Pay-Later: Customers can enjoy hassle-free, affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, conveniently splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.
• Bank installment plans: Customers can opt in to 0% installment plans, available from a range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for eligible White Friday orders on Amazonin more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply.
Shop Sustainably this White Friday
Making more sustainable choices during the White Friday Sale is now easier than ever. As part of Amazon's commitment to prevent packaging waste, customers can recycle packaging material from their White Friday purchases more responsibly at dedicated drop-off points across 150 locations in Dubai. Scan the QR code on your package to find your nearest drop-off point and join our efforts to prevent waste.
