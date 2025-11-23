Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Several Airlines Cancel Venezuela Flights After US Warning

Several Airlines Cancel Venezuela Flights After US Warning


2025-11-23 02:01:07
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has warned airlines of a“potentially hazardous” and worsening security environment in Venezuela amid reports of possible U.S. action and a buildup of American military jets and warships near the country's Caribbean coast.

The Nov. 21 notice stopped short of advising carriers to halt flights over Venezuelan airspace but urged operators to exercise caution due to heightened military activity in and around the country.

Several international airlines have since suspended services to Venezuela. U.S. carriers ended direct flights in 2019 after Washington cut diplomatic ties following President Nicolas Maduro's disputed re-election that year.

Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca and TAP Air Portugal canceled their flights departing from Caracas on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia said in a statement there were "potential risks" of flying in the Maiquetia area "due to the deterioration of security conditions and increased military activity in the region."

TAP Air Portugal confirmed it canceled its flights scheduled for Saturday and next Tuesday. "This decision follows information issued by the United States aviation authorities, which indicates that safety conditions in Venezuelan airspace are not guaranteed," the company told agency.

Spain's Iberia also said it was canceling their flights to Caracas from Monday until further notice. The Spanish company's flight scheduled on Saturday to Madrid from Venezuela's capital departed.

"The company will assess the situation to decide when to resume flights to that country," an Iberia spokesperson told.

Copa Airlines and Wingo kept their flights departing from Maiquetia on Saturday.

The U.S. FAA notice cited the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" and said threats could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes.

There has been a massive American military buildup in the region in recent months, including the U.S. Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.

Latam Airlines flight to Bogota scheduled for Sunday has also been canceled, Flightradar24 says.

-B

MENAFN23112025000163011034ID1110384126



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search