403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states US-drafted Ukraine peace deal is not final proposal
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that the 28-point plan drafted by the United States to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not his “final offer,” amid apprehension in Kyiv and among allied nations.
“We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House.
He added, “We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended,” noting that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the plan, he could “continue to fight his little heart out.”
Reports indicate that the draft proposal would require Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its armed forces, and formally abandon its pursuit of NATO membership. Trump has reportedly set a Thursday deadline for Zelenskyy to respond.
Zelenskyy has described the situation as a difficult dilemma, highlighting the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Earlier on Saturday, leaders from nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, expressed concerns about the plan’s proposed restrictions on Ukraine’s military, warning that such measures “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”
Russia launched its so-called “special military operation” in February 2022, claiming goals of “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. Moscow has also demanded restrictions on Ukraine’s military, blocked NATO membership, and called for Russian to gain official language status in the country.
“We'd like to get the peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House.
He added, “We're trying to get it ended. One way or the other we have to get it ended,” noting that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the plan, he could “continue to fight his little heart out.”
Reports indicate that the draft proposal would require Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, reduce the size of its armed forces, and formally abandon its pursuit of NATO membership. Trump has reportedly set a Thursday deadline for Zelenskyy to respond.
Zelenskyy has described the situation as a difficult dilemma, highlighting the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Earlier on Saturday, leaders from nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, expressed concerns about the plan’s proposed restrictions on Ukraine’s military, warning that such measures “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”
Russia launched its so-called “special military operation” in February 2022, claiming goals of “denazification” and demilitarization of Ukraine. Moscow has also demanded restrictions on Ukraine’s military, blocked NATO membership, and called for Russian to gain official language status in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment