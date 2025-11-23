403
UK PM calls for reform of international rules-based system
(MENAFN) According to reports, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday emphasized the urgent need to reform the international rules-based system, saying it must be modernized to meet today’s global challenges.
Speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Starmer described the current era as “a moment of mounting competition” with crises unfolding worldwide. He cited the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East, noting that “the shockwaves of the war are still reverberating through global markets.”
“With all that in mind and echoing what others have said, the role of the G20 is critical at this moment,” Starmer added. He highlighted the need to address global imbalances such as excessive surpluses and deficits and to promote open and balanced trade.
Starmer further stressed that economies must become more resilient “in an era of instability” and said, “We need to reform the international rules-based system so that it is fit for the modern world.” He called for countries to collaborate in addressing the unique challenges facing emerging economies, particularly in Africa.
The G20 summit opened Saturday in Johannesburg, bringing together delegates for two days of talks under the theme “solidarity, equality, sustainability.” The US, a founding member of the G20, boycotted this year’s gathering. Established in 1999, the G20 consists of 19 countries and two regional bodies—the EU and the African Union.
