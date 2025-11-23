DSEK Warns Of Action Against Schools Violating Govt Norms

Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmed Wani

Srinagar- Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmed Wani on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against private schools that violate government norms.

Speaking to reporters, he said both government and private institutions are meant to impart education, and no school will be allowed to operate according to its own will.

Wani said education must remain affordable and transparent, adding that the department will not permit any practices that burden parents or violate approved regulations. He said the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee has been monitoring and regulating the fee structure of private schools to ensure compliance with established guidelines.

“Private schools that violate government norms will face action. Both private and government schools are here to impart education. Education should be affordable and private schools will not be allowed to do anything on will,” Wani said, as per news agency KNT.