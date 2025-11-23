403
Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Bahraini King Over Sheikh Ibrahim's Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa over the demise of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathy and wished solace and patience for his family. (end)
ahm
